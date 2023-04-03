DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Science Foundation has announced more than a million dollars in grants for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) research in Ohio.

The money will go to several colleges in Ohio, including two in the Miami Valley.

The University of Dayton will receive nearly 200 thousand dollars for research on building reliable and secure cyber physical systems.

In addition, Wright State University will also receive nearly 200 thousand dollars for research on new ways to build cyber-attack detection systems.

The National Science Foundation supports research and education in all non-medical fields of science and engineering.