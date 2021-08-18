UD, Wright State students start move back to campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students at universities in the Miami Valley are starting their move back to campus for the school year Wednesday.

University of Dayton students are moving in on Wednesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 19. The university said it will be welcoming a record overall enrollment this year with nearly 8,700 undergraduate students. Classes begin on Monday, August 23.

Wright State University students are also returning to campus. On Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday students will be moving back to campus. Classes are also scheduled to begin Monday.

Greene County Public Health will be hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic during move-in for WSU students, staff and family.

