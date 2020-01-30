UD wins $277K grant for cybersecurity awareness, programs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Higher Education awarded a grant worth more than $277,000 to the University of Dayton to increase awareness around cybersecurity issues and create new workforce development programs, among other things.

“The state recognizes people need help protecting their sensitive information in a world where threats keep growing,” said Dave Salisbury, UD cybersecurity center director. “This grant will allow the University to leverage its resources to help Ohio educate and equip its citizens against cyber threats.”

The university says that the grant will allow UD to make its Cyber-Mindfullness education program available to the public. The program makes people aware of cybersecurity threats and gives them skills to defend against them.

“Most hackers target people, not machines,” said Rusty Baldwin, director of research for UD’s cybersecurity center. “They want to trick you with well-disguised phishing emails into downloading malware or giving up your password. These hacks can have huge financial consequences for people and organizations. That’s how Cyber-Mindfulness is different from most other programs; it empowers people. It’s not a one-time training that offers a few tips and some horror stories and then is soon forgotten. It’s ongoing and gives people simple things they can do to protect themselves so they’re not at a hacker’s mercy.”

