UD to start spring semester online, require COVID-19 testing for students in university housing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton announced its plans Wednesday for students returning to campus for spring 2021.

The university said students will return to campus in phases from Jan. 15 to 31, with approximately 500 to 600 students scheduled to move in each day. All students living in university housing will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

Undergraduate classes will be remote from Jan. 19 to 31. Classes will begin to move to hybrid and in-person models on Feb. 1 if conditions permit.

Students who do not take the COVID test before moving in or who repeatedly violate campus health and safety expectations will be prohibited from coming to campus. Those students may also be suspended for the rest of the semester.

To read the full announcement, click here.