UD to move $5 million into student-led investment fund

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton’s student-led investment fund will receive $5 million from the university over the next 5 semesters.

The Davis Center for Portfolio Management and its Flyer Investments Fund rank as the second-largest student-run investment portfolio in the nation.

Students at UD have various tasks and assignments they must complete including buying, holding, and selling stock.

These undergraduates have been very successful and have generated about $24 million for the university over the past 10 years. Dan Kapusta, Davis Center Director, said, “This is a vote of confidence in our students. And, it’s a smart investment by the University. Our student-managers have outperformed both the S&P 500 and their professional peers over the last three years. Since 2010, these undergraduates have generated approximately $24 million in capital gains for the benefit of the University.”

The Davis Center has been a growing investment fund for the past 20 years. Mentor and donor Dick Davis, who is a 1972 UD alumnus and namesake of the Davis Center, discusses how the purpose of the center has changed over the years.

“Our initial objective was to offer a real-world experience for students,” he said. “Our objective now is to be the preeminent​ student-run portfolio in the U.S. Everything is built around the student experience. The icing on the cake is that the students have been able to outperform the market consistently and grow the portfolio.”

