UD to hold 6 in-person graduation ceremonies in May

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton said Thursday it will hold in-person graduation ceremonies in May.

UD said the events will be designed to meet safety guidelines while allowing students and their guests to celebrate academic achievements in the Flyer spirit and tradition. Six ceremonies will be held May 7-9 at University of Dayton Arena.

The School of Law and all other graduate programs will graduate in separate ceremonies May 7. The College of Arts and Sciences, UD’s largest school, will hold two ceremonies May 8. Students in the schools of Education and Health Science and Engineering will graduate together May 9. School of Business Administration students also will graduate May 9. ROTC will hold its commissioning May 8.

UD said students will be limited to four guests who will be required to follow safety guidelines, including wearing face coverings. Seats will be assigned and tickets will be required to enter UD Arena. Only essential UD support staff for the ceremonies will attend.

UD also said a Baccalaureate Mass will be held at 6 p.m. May 8 in the UD Arena. Tickets for limited seating also will be required and registration information will be forthcoming.

“We know students and families strongly desire a memorable, in-person event, and we are thankful to members of the commencement planning team, who extensively studied venues and options with student input, for their work to make these events possible,” said Paul H. Benson, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs.

“While we would love to be together under one roof at the same time, hosting the smaller ceremonies allows us to offer a weatherproof facility with excellent accessibility, sound and video capabilities, and an experienced team well-versed in working under public health guidelines,” President Eric F. Spina and Benson said in a message to students.

Plans, UD said, are subject to change based on the state of the pandemic on the campus or in the community at the time of the event. Details regarding times, ticketing and video streaming will be announced as they become available and posted on the 2021 graduation website.