UD to distribute vaccines to students Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton will receive a shipment of 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine from the state this week.

The university said the vaccine will be distributed Sunday, April 11 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at UD Arena in partnership with Premier Health and Miami Valley Hospital.

“In partnership with the state of Ohio and in accordance with the state’s requirements, we are pleased to provide this clinic for our students,” said the university in a statement. “We are working with state and local partners to acquire additional vaccines for faculty, staff and students.”

Students will have to bring their insurance card, student ID and driver’s license. There is no out-of-pocket cost to students, but administration fees will be submitted to their insurance.

UD students can sign up for the clinic by clicking here.

