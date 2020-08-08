UD students start moving back to campus with added COVID-19 precautions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — University of Dayton students can start moving back to campus Saturday, Aug. 8, but the college plans to stretch the window for moving until Aug. 23.

Students moving to campus for the 2020-21 school year were required to reserve a time slot to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Reservations could be made as early as July 7.

The university’s website says that approximately 460 students will move in or complete their check-in process each day over the 16-day period.

All students will have to provide valid proof of having tested negative for COVID-19 within the previous five days to be allowed on campus. Anyone that tests positive prior to Aug. 24 will be asked to stay home and start the semester online.

Starter kits with face coverings, disinfecting supplies and other items will be handed out during the check-in process. The university recommends that students bring additional cleaning and sanitizing supplies for the semester.

Parents or guardians are asked to leave immediately after dropping students and their belongings off.

Click here to read the university’s full plan.