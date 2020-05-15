UD students soon able to retrieve belongings from campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students can retrieve their belongings from their University of Dayton residences starting May 15.

The university will use a phased approach approved by Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County that offers students four-hour blocks during assigned periods: May 15-24 for Ohio residents within 60 miles of campus, May 25-31 for all other Ohio residents, and June 1-21 for University of Dayton students outside of Ohio.

Everyone must wear a face covering at all times while on campus and must adhere to social distancing guidelines. The university will not be able to provide face coverings.

