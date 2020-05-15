Live Now
UD students soon able to retrieve belongings from campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students can retrieve their belongings from their University of Dayton residences starting May 15.

The university will use a phased approach approved by Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County that offers students four-hour blocks during assigned periods: May 15-24 for Ohio residents within 60 miles of campus, May 25-31 for all other Ohio residents, and June 1-21 for University of Dayton students outside of Ohio.

Everyone must wear a face covering at all times while on campus and must adhere to social distancing guidelines. The university will not be able to provide face coverings.

Click here for more information for students.

