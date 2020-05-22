UD students release ‘Dayton’s Darkest Summer’ documentary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A group of media production students at the University of Dayton premiered their new documentary titled “Dayton’s Darkest Summer: The Rise from Tragedy” on Thursday.

It follows both the Memorial Day tornadoes and the Oregon District mass shooting.  A select audience watched the film for the first time through a private Zoom call.

“The process was strenuous but fulfilling to say, because you hear the stories of these people that go through these tragedies and see how far they’ve come from it. People can just lay down and let stuff happen to them, but not the city of Dayton, you know?” said Ian Evans, who wrote and narrated the piece.

UD will host a public screening of the documentary later this year, but in the meantime, click here to find it on YouTube.

