UD Students react to presidential debate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students here at the University of Dayton say they are eager to watch the debate now more than ever to see who would be fit to make decisions for the country to make it out of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s important for kids my age to vote in this election because it’s one of the most pivotal elections in U.S. history I believe,” said UD Student Daniel Peters.

All eyes were on Cleveland Tuesday night with millions of people watching the presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden, including the University of Dayton’s campus.

“It’s one of the ways that us as U.S. citizens can control who’s in power, who represents us on a global scale,” said Peters.

According to the University’s Admissions Dashboard, only half of their students are Ohio residents. Students are encouraged to not travel back home due to the pandemic, but some who are voting by mail say they’re not worried.

“I’m not concerned about voting by mail at all, I am voting by mail, I’m voting from school to my hometown so I’m not concerned,” said UD Student Zoe Hill. “Voter fraud is a very high risk and low reward crime and I’m not concerned about the issues with misrepresenting myself.”

Students say the coronavirus pandemic made more young adults realize that political leaders’ decisions impact their lives and futures as Americans, so they encourage their peers to wait in line and vote.

“This is an opportunity that many other people aren’t able to have across the world so I think when you turn that down it’s almost offensive in my opinion,” said UD Student Drew Moyer. “Our forefathers fought for the right for everyone to vote and founded this country upon that.”

One of the things the students talked about the most was taking this time between now and November 3rd to make sure their peers will actually cast their ballot. However, some students may be quarantined or can’t go home so the vote by mail process might have to be trusted to make the election possible.

