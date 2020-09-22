UD students mourn over the loss of 19-year-old Michael Currin

"It doesn't seem fair to have people my age dying while we're in some of the best years of our life,”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDN)– It’s been a tragic month for the University of Dayton. Three weeks to the date, a student died in a biking accident and tonight, the school is mourning the loss of another. Michael Currin, 19, died in an incident off campus which is currently being investigated by Dayton Police.

“It doesn’t seem fair to have people my age dying while we’re in some of the best years of our life,” said UD Student Ally Brown.

The hearts of University of Dayton students are mourning the loss of one of their own Monday night.

“It’s just been a hard time for the community,” said UD Student Maggie. “We’ve been through COVID just as everyone else has but then we’ve had two very tragic losses of students in a very short period of time. I feel like a lot of people are reeling, asking what the heck is happening.”

Currin died Monday after he was critically injured off campus Sunday. The Flyer community paid their respects with an online vigil which gave students, staff and community members an opportunity to seek guidance from one another and heal together.

“We are wanting some answers and peace for his family,” said Brown. “A lot of his classmates and peers went here as well. I hope his family is OK, he’s a part of the Flyer Family so care for all them, prayers and repose for his soul.”

Police are requesting anyone with information to come forward but most importantly, the students say they demand justice for Michael.

“Just be as much as a support as we can, from afar, whatever they need, I know the family has asked for privacy at this time so give them that, give them our support from a far kind of thing,” said Maggie.