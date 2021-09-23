UD students hope ‘Vax-2-School’ will help unvaccinated classmates change their mind

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced the state’s new “Vax-2-School” program Thursday in the hopes of increasing vaccination rates among students.

“This scholarship program is a good idea for college students, I think that having an incentive to get vaccinated is important for kids, I just love the idea,” said Tanner Barrett, a student at the University of Dayton.

Several UD students said a huge stress in most college student’s lives is affording college. However, that stress may disappear for 55 students across Ohio.

“Kids are always in debt from college, personally me too, so getting an extra $100,000 to pay for school just for being vaccinated is a win-win,” said Ben Smith, another student from UD.

Dewine’s Vax-2-School incentive allows students aged 12 to 25 a chance to win big. Five students will win $100,000 each and 50 more can win $10,000 each just for being vaccinated.

“It’s a great idea, $100,000 is a lot of money so it’s perfect for college students,” said Hudson Feichtinger, a student at UD. “College is so expensive and now it’s affordable for getting the vaccine.”

DeWine said since Aug. 15, over 42,000 school aged students have contracted the virus, spreading too fast for the medical community to sustain them. Other students say they’re hopeful others who are not vaccinated may change their mind.

“I think it’s really cool, this will encourage a lot of kids to get vaccinated and to win money for scholarships and pay for college,” said UD Student Ben Longoria.

2 News Reporter Caroline Morse spoke with students against DeWine’s incentive, they said they didn’t want to go on camera in fear of the cancel culture, but they said no amount of money can buy them to change their minds.

In just two short weeks, prizes will be announced Monday through Friday beginning the week of Oct. 11. DeWine said information on how to enter will be announced in the next several days.