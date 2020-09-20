UD students, faculty reflect on Ginsburg’s legacy on campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton has a unique connection to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A student civil rights organization is named after her. Now UD students and faculty are reflecting on her legacy.

“She is a trailblazer and her imprint is seen all around the country and here in Ohio as well,” UD professor of law Thaddeus Hoffmeister said.

Hoffmeister said Ginsburg brought real world experience to the bench, fighting for women’s rights before and during her time as a supreme court justice.

“She tried to get laws as gender neutral as possible,” Hoffmeister said. “She really improved and worked to make sure that women were treated equally under the law just as men.”

Her impact is seen on UD’s campus, with a student organization called the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Society, which focuses on public interest and civil rights law.

Students say her work on the supreme court serves as an inspiration and she’ll be difficult to replace.

“I was really upset about it because I really look up to Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” UD student Logan Jackson said. “I think she’s an awesome role model for women.”

“She’s just done such incredible work for our country, especially supporting women’s rights and it’s just worrying to see what direction our supreme court may take if another judge is elected before January,” UD student Skylar Sharkey said.

Hoffmeister said Ohioans can get involved in the process of choosing a new justice, by contacting the state’s senators.

“Senator Sherrod Brown and Senator Portman are going to play a big role,” Hoffmeister said. “If you agree with the process, if you agree with the person, let your senators know, because they ultimately are going to vote.”

Hoffmeister said he will use his class to reflect on Ginsburg’s legacy and they will also discuss one of her cases.