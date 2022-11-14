(Photo courtesy of the University of Dayton)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A documentary about Dayton has won the collegiate equivalent of an Emmy Award for several University of Dayton students.

The documentary, “Shattered: A City Under Pressure”, won the long-form nonfiction category of the 2022 National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Student Production Awards, Ohio Valley Chapter. It topped submissions from colleges and universities in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia.

Coming in at just over 18 minutes long, the film tells the story of Dayton’s rise and fall throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, according to the university.

This win marks the UD Department of Communication’s third first-place win in the competition since 2018.

The production process spanned the 2021-2022 academic year with nine students working to write scripts, collect B-roll around Dayton, organize and conduct interviews, compose original music and edit video.

“Producing ‘Shattered’ was a great start to the careers of all the students involved,” said former student Alex McClary, who now works for a California-based production company. “I felt like I entered the real world with so much real-life experience and was prepared for what’s ahead. And now I have an award to back up all that hard work.”

For more information about the documentary, click here.

To watch the documentary, click here.