DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following a two year break due to COVID-19, the First Four is back in Dayton. While The University of Dayton (UD) won’t be playing in this year’s tournament, UD students say they’ll be supporting and cheering on the Wright State University Raiders instead.

Sam Branick is a senior at UD. While he won’t be in Dayton for the First Four games because of spring break, he said he’ll definitely cheer on the Raiders during vacation. “I mean obviously disappointed with Dayton’s lost, but really excited for the Raiders to get out there. Hopefully beat Rhode Island.”

Roy Wood is also a UD senior and will be with Branick on spring break. Wood said he’s also bummed that UD didn’t make it to the First Four, but hopes Wright State takes it all the way. “You still have to go and support Wright State. Really excited to see what they can do and really hoping to watch them go far this year.”

On the court, Raiders player Time Finke said he’s never actually play at UD’s Arena, and is excited to finally get a chance to check it out. “Just to get to play here is awesome for us, and so it’s going to be quite the experience.

While Branick won’t be in Dayton for the games, he does expect it to be a hoppin’ place during the First Four games. “Sad we can’t make the game. I’ve got a couple friends that are gonna go. Here on campus, obviously for the First Four it’s pretty big, a pretty big time. But, hopefully it’ll be a good crowd so yeah.”

The First Four Kicks off Tuesday, but Wright State University’s first game is Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. against Bryant University.