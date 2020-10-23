UD student dies from COVID-19 complications

Michael Lang, 18, a first-year student in the College of Arts and Sciences from LaGrange, Illinois, died on October 22 following a lengthy hospitalization. (PHOTO: University of Dayton)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A University of Dayton student has died from complications from COVID-19.

In a letter from UD to University students, faculty and staff, President Eric Spina said Michael Lang, 18, a first-year student in the College of Arts and Sciences from LaGrange, Illinois, died on October 22 following a lengthy hospitalization. Lang left campus on Sept. 13 to return home for remote study.

Spina said UD extends its deepest sympathy and prayers to Lang’s family, friends, professors and the campus community.

The University will hold a vigil in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception Friday. Campus community members are welcome to come any time between 3:30 – 5 p.m. to light a candle of remembrance and to pray for Michael and all who grieve this loss.

The University said the family requested privacy and asked all to respect that request.