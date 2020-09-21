UD student critically injured in off-campus incident

An email from the University to students said 19-year-old Michael Currin was critically injured and hospitalized after the incident.

An email from the University to students said 19-year-old Michael Currin was critically injured and hospitalized after the incident in the 3100 block of Wayne Avenue..

Dear students, faculty and staff,

We are writing to ask your prayers for Michael Currin, 19, a first-year business student from Montgomery, Ohio, and a graduate of Archbishop Moeller High School, who was critically injured off-campus and hospitalized early this morning. Dayton police are investigating the incident.

We ask each of you to join with Michael’s family and friends to pray for his healing and recovery. We invite the campus community to join in prayers for Michael at 5 p.m. today via Zoom; the login link and password are below.

In the spirit of our Marianist tradition, we invite you to offer this prayer for Michael as well. University of Dayton

Currin is a freshman from Montgomery, Ohio. Currin’s high school, Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati hosted a vigil Sunday for the former student and basketball player. The University of Dayton also held a virtual vigil.

Monday, the Dayton Police Department asked the public for information that could help solve the case.

#INFONEEDED – On Sun., Sept. 20 at 3:30 am, a 19 yr old male was seriously injured in 3100 blk of Wayne Ave.

If anyone has any info about this incident, please contact Det. D. McDonald at 937-333-1141 or if you wish to remain anonymous call MV Crime Stoppers 937-222-STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/roiw1drkPS — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) September 21, 2020

