UD Student Crisis Fund in demand by students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton Student Crisis Fund has seen 300 student requests and more than $100,000 in donations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the university, the requests from current students for emergency aid include reasons like needing help with groceries, personal items and in some cases transportation home.

Since it was established in 2010, the fund has helped about a half dozen students each year who have sudden, unexpected expenses because of a parent’s death, a job loss in their family, an injury or other circumstances.

The university says that applications from currently enrolled students are being reviewed as they are received.

