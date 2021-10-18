DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton is requiring faculty, staff and student employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university said in an email that all employees must submit a record of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 8 or submit an exemption by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 24 to maintain their employment status.

UD said the requirement has been given to comply with the executive order given by President Biden.

“The University has long been a federal contractor, conducting important research, supporting undergraduate and graduate students, and advancing the local economy. Based on these contracts, the University campus is considered a federal contractor workplace and, therefore, the entire employee base is subject to the terms of the executive order,” said the University of Dayton.

UD said it has scheduled clinics for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination (by appointment) and flu vaccination (walk-in) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 in Curran Place’s Marshall Room, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in Kennedy Union East Ballroom.

For more information on the university’s policies regarding COVID-19, click here.