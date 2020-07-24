UD reports cybersecurity incident involving third-party vendor

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – University of Dayton students and staff were notified of a cybersecurity incident involving a company used by the university for advancement work.

The incident involved a third-party computing company called Blackbaud, which was targeted in a ransomware attack. The university was informed of the attack on July 17.

Officials say no credit card information, bank account information, or social security numbers were compromised. They say some information that is already publicly available may have been accessed including contact information, demographic information, and an individual’s history with the university.

They say this information could be used for phishing scams and they urge everyone to not give out personal information to unknown sources.

No additional action needs to be taken by students or staff involved.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact BlackbaudQuestions@udayton.edu.