UD reports 111 new virus cases on campus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton on Monday reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 on campus, pushing the number of active cases to 744.

The university remains at a Level 4 red warning level. Remote learning has been extended through at least September 14. If the university is raised to a Level 5 purple warning, students will be asked to evacuate campus.

UD reports that 108 people have recovered from the virus.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS