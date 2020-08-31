UD reports 111 new virus cases on campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton on Monday reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 on campus, pushing the number of active cases to 744.
The university remains at a Level 4 red warning level. Remote learning has been extended through at least September 14. If the university is raised to a Level 5 purple warning, students will be asked to evacuate campus.
UD reports that 108 people have recovered from the virus.
