UD renews commitment to serve lower income students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton renewed its commitment Wednesday to serve lower income students as part of the American Talent Initiative (ATI).

The ATI is a national alliance of high-performing colleges and universities committed to expanding access and opportunity for talented, low- and moderate-income students, according to a release. The university said that as ATI nears five years since its launch, its member schools are recommitting to efforts to graduate collectively an additional 50,000 low- and moderate-income students by 2025.

“This is about attracting talented students to UD who add incalculable value to our classrooms, residence halls and campus life,” said UD President Eric F. Spina, who serves on the ATI steering committee. “Simply put, they are helping to make the University of Dayton better and stronger and enriching the educational experience for all students, faculty and staff.”

Since joining ATI in 2017, UD said it has increased enrollment of students eligible for the federal Pell Grant through commitments and programs designed to foster their success. The university said this has been through the Flyer Promise Scholars program, which graduated its first class this spring, and the UD Sinclair Academy, a partnership with Sinclair Community College.

The university said it has a goal to maintain 20 percent of the incoming first-year class as eligible for the federal Pell grant and to increase enrollment of Pell-eligible undergraduates among the total student body to 19 percent (currently 14 percent) by 2025.

UD said it is also expanding its high school, community and veterans groups partnerships to expand access for students from all backgrounds.