UD reminds students of Nov. 1 mandatory flu vaccines deadline

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton is reminding students that the deadline to either get a flu shot at the Student Health Center or provide proof of being vaccinated is Nov. 1.

The university is requiring all students be vaccinated against the flu. Any students who do not comply will be required to study remotely for the spring 2021 term.

Free flu shots are available at the Student Health Center by appointment. Those who have not received one can call 937-229-3131 to reserve a spot or visit between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

For more information about flu shots, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS