UD reminds students of Nov. 1 mandatory flu vaccines deadline

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton is reminding students that the deadline to either get a flu shot at the Student Health Center or provide proof of being vaccinated is Nov. 1.

The university is requiring all students be vaccinated against the flu. Any students who do not comply will be required to study remotely for the spring 2021 term.

Free flu shots are available at the Student Health Center by appointment. Those who have not received one can call 937-229-3131 to reserve a spot or visit between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

