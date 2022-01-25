DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton will be expanding support to transfer students with a grant from the American Talent Initiative (ATI).

The University of Dayton is one of 8 institutions to receive an inaugural $25,000 Promise Practice Accelerator grant from ATI, an alliance of colleges and universities.

According to UD, transfer students in the UD Sinclair Academy will receive more support through the grant from the ATI. The grant will help students with lower incomes graduate from high-quality private colleges and universities.

“Nationwide, too many students who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree never successfully transfer from community college to a four-year school — a problem only made worse by the pandemic,” said Eric. F. Spina, UD president and ATI steering committee member.

The UD Sinclair Academy offers nearly 100 pathways from a Sinclair College associate’s degree to a UD bachelor’s degree said UD. The Academy helps students know which classes to take with academic advisors on both campuses guiding the process. The Academy also provides the opportunity for students to join UD clubs and activities, study at the library, work out at UD’s RecPlex, participate in the marching band and more—all while taking classes at Sinclair.

“The transfer process can be confusing, costly and blocked in many ways. The UD Sinclair Academy has been hugely successful in making a four-year education more accessible, and this grant will allow us to continue to grow the program and share best practices other colleges can replicate to create an even greater positive impact for students across the country,” said Spina.