DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to an announcement from the University of Dayton (UD), a University of Dayton Public Safety Officer died on Thursday after a brief illness.

The university says that Anthony “Tony” Cloyd, 59, was a longtime officer for UD. He joined UD Public Safety in 2005 and patrolled the student neighborhoods. He served the UD community for 16 years, according to UD.

On Friday at the UD campus, flags were flown at half-staff in honor of Cloyd and his service to the UD community.

UD officials say, “He was an example of what it means to be a University of Dayton police officer, combining professionalism with compassion and care.”

The family will be receiving visitors on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Rose Hill Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ohio from 5 to 8 p.m.