UD proposes repurposing South Park Methodist Church into medical offices

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton is working to repurpose the former South Park Methodist Church on South Brown Street into a medical office building.

The university’s proposal indicates that the space would be for physical and occupational rehabilitation services, which would be integrated into the existing structure — which was built in 1925. At this time the proposal is subject to approval by the City of Dayton.

The updated plan also calls for reconfiguring the building’s parking lot and maintaining the old trees along the north property line. It would also expand a buffer between the parking area and residences to the west of the property.

The project is under development by the University in partnership with Woodard Development, Crawford Hoying, and Premier Health.



