UD promotes assistant police chief to police chief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton announced Tuesday that it has promoted the current assistant police chief to be the permanent police chief.

Savalas Kidd, a 25-year veteran of the police force, was promoted by the university to be executive director of public safety and chief of police. Kidd has served as assistant police chief since 2017 under Rodney Chatman, who is leaving UD to become the police chief at the University of Utah in February.

“In my time knowing Savalas, he has always been an incredible leader and police officer. He has demonstrated incredible care for the University and for all students that call it home,” UD Student Government Associated president Bryan Borodkin said. “I truly believe he possesses many of the qualities that made Chief Chatman so incredible, and I have all the confidence Savalas will be an incredible police chief. I look forward to seeing how he will improve campus safety and make this place we all love even better.”

Kidd served in the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for 12 years before coming to UD. He also served as a police officer in Springfield and Miami townships, both near Cincinnati.

“I’m honored the University has placed its confidence in me, and I look forward to building upon the foundation laid in student development and public safety in providing a safe and secure environment for our students,” Kidd said.