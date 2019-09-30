UD program sees record graduation rate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The first class to enroll in University of Dayton’s transparent tuition plan brought the graduation rate up to 81.5 percent, the university announced.

The plan has also reduced student loan borrowing by nearly $10 million. The transparent tuition plan guarantees that students pay the same amount each year.

University of Dayton’s Strategic Enrollment Office says the plan sets students up for success.

“It’s allowed them to graduate on time,” Jason Reinoehl, UD Vice Preisdent of Strategic Enrollment Management. “It’s allowed them to graduate with less debt. Ninety-seven percent of our students finding either first destination in graduate school or employment upon graduation.”

University of Dayton also has extended the tuition plan to transfer students and to students in the UD Sinclair Academy.

