UD professor on 'historic' Kavanaugh hearings Video

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Thursday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is "historic", according to University of Dayton professor Thaddeus Hoffmeister.

Hoffmeister pointed to the decision by GOP senators to hire an outside prosecutor, something he says the committee hasn't done in decades.

"Everything about this hearing to me is historic," he said. "More unique to me is the fact that in previous incidences where they brought in an outside prosecutor, it was a criminal hearing... They were worried about a criminal investigation."

Hoffmeister said the last time the judiciary committee hired a prosecutor was decades ago, and never in recent memory has it happened for a hearing like this one.

"Basically what this is, is a job interview," he said. "This is an interview for Judge Kavanaugh to see if he can be appointed to the highest court in the united states. And yet they brought a prosecutor in to ask questions of professor Ford."

He said they might have hired a prosecutor because they're worried about how the matter at hand could affect the party, itself.

He said: "That's the primary reason why you see a whole row of senators who have given up to be in the spotlight and ask questions - instead deferring to an outside prosecutor - because they're worried about the optics."

Hoffmeister also named Kavanaugh's Fox News television interview, unprecedented.

He also noted there's been a recent shift in attitudes when it comes to sexual assault.

"This to me cuts across party. People have issues with this regardless of whether they're liberal or conservative, republican or democrat," Hoffmeister said.

He said its unfortunate that it takes these types of allegations to get people interested in the Supreme Court, but given the court is the highest in the country, the hearing is something all Americans should take note of.

"People need to pay more attention to what the Supreme Court does and to look at who's on the Supreme Court, and what qualifications do people want for the highest court in the land," Hoffmeister said.

"These are life-time appointments so I think you want to thoroughly vet the people who are going to sit on the united states supreme court."