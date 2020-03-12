UD postpones writers’ workshop to October

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton has postponed the April 2-4, 2020, Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop until the fall in response to concerns about COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

“The vast majority of our attendees and speakers are traveling nationally and abroad for the workshop. Though we’ve taken a number of precautions and believe the risk of transmission is low, we are taking this preventative step out of vigilance and caution,” said Teri Rizvi, executive director of strategic communications who founded and directs the popular workshop that draws 350 writers.

The Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop, currently sold out, has been rescheduled for October 29-31. For registered attendees, the registration fee will be transferred allowing them to attend the workshop this fall. A refund will be granted for those who would like one.

To request a refund, please contact the University of Dayton’s conference services staff at conferences@udayton.edu before April 2. Full refunds will be processed by April 4. At that time, the waitlist will reopen, and the workshop’s standard 75 percent cancellation fee will be available through Oct. 1.

“The roster of keynoters and presenters may change, but we hope that most of their schedules will accommodate these new dates. All five of the original keynoters have verbally committed to joining us in the fall,” Rizvi said. “And while we’re disappointed by the workshop’s postponement, we’re so very grateful for the support of the writing community and look forward to welcoming writers to a long weekend filled with much laughter and learning in the fall.”