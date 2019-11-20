UD Public Safety investigating voyeurism incident in library restroom

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Police Department is looking to identify students who visited a library restroom after a hidden camera was found in the restroom, according to a letter sent to university faculty, staff, and students.

The camera was found in a unisex library restroom on the second floor of the Roesch Library in the evening on Oct. 28. Police are looking for the six students who visited the restroom in order for the voyeurism investigation to continue.

A suspect, who was a student at UD at the time of the incident but has since withdrawn, was identified by police and has since withdrawn.

According to the letter, police are searching for the students who visited the restroom between 9:30 am and 10:45 pm on Oct. 28. There is currently no evidence that any media was uploaded to the internet or shared by the suspect to others.

After the suspect was identified, there was a sweep at areas where the suspect would frequent to search for any more possible hidden cameras. No additional cameras were found.

Any information regarding the case should be forwarded to the University of Dayton Police Department by email at 937-229-2799 or pub.safety@udayton.edu.

