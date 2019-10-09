UD Police Chief puts out call for random acts of kindness

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With all that Dayton has been through in the past year, the UD Police Chief is putting out a call for random acts of kindness.

“It’s just a way to make people feel good,” says Rodney Chatman, UD Police Chief and Executive Director of Public Safety.

From baked goods, to donations, to happy notes and messages, the love is spreading on campus and on social media with the hashtag #UDRAOK.

The challenge started as an overall focus on emotional health and wellness.

“It came together because it just seems like things are tense all over. The news stories are tense,” admits Chatman.

The hope is that the initaitve won’t just happen this week but will carry into the other 51 weeks of the year.

“If we could just do this, if we could just be kind to each other with this, then I think that’s the foundation with some of these larger bigger social issues that we face,” says Chatman.

The chief encourages anyone to participate and tag your random act of kindness using #UDRAOK.

