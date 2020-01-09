UD police chief leaving for same position at Univ. of Utah

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton chief of police and executive director of public safety is leaving the university in February to become the chief of police at the University of Utah.

UD announced the Chief Rodney Chatman will be leaving the university on Feb. 7 to take the job in Utah. Chief Chatman has been at the University of Dayton since 2016.

“As I reflect upon my tenure at UD, the words ‘honor’ and ‘privilege’ truly resonate with me,” Chief Chatman said. “There is something truly special about a place that celebrates prayer and works across divisional lines in support of one another. On this journey, I met some amazing people (students, faculty and staff) and created memories that should never fade. I sincerely thank the University of Dayton for allowing me this opportunity to serve this special community.”

UD says it will share plans for a transition “shortly.”

