DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton and Ohio State University are working together this fall for an exhibition basketball game to benefit adolescent mental health and suicide prevention.

According to a tweet from Dayton Basketball, the exhibition game will be held at the University of Dayton Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22. This game is part of a multi-day community event on the topic of mental health in kids and young adults.

This event is part of Dayton Coach Anthony Grant and his wife’s goal to help families and young adults find the resources to help navigate mental health care. They lost their 20-year-old daughter to mental illness.

“We can’t think of a better way to support Coach Grant and his family than helping to put together this event to reduce the stigma around mental health and suicide prevention,” UD Vice-President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan added. “We are looking forward to sharing resources with the community and hopefully helping many other families.”

If you want to see this exhibit game, tickets will be offered as part of the Dayton Season Ticket Package, and single-game tickets will be announced as they become available. All proceeds from the charity game and surrounding events will benefit the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation and the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Ohio.