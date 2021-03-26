UD officials referred over 50 students for discipline after investigating large party

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — University of Dayton officials have referred approximately 52 students for disciplinary action related to incidents that took place March 17 and March 20.

Hundreds of people gathered together Saturday, March 20, with few wearing masks or practicing social distancing. Officials said these incidents happened on or near university property, which includes residence halls, individual houses and other locations.

University officials said that a student was arrested March 20 during the incident for trying to steal a grill from the porch of another student residence.

The investigation into both days is ongoing and officials are still in the process of referring students for discipline. The University of Dayton’s reminds students that COVID-19 safety protocols and expectation are still in place.