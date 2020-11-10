UD offers new accelerated law degree for philosophy, criminal justice majors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton has created a fast-track for criminal justice and philosophy majors who want to get their bachelor’s and law degrees, reducing it down to five years instead of seven.

“These fields are ‘naturals’ for pursuing a law degree,” School of Law Dean Andrew Strauss said. “Much of law is applied philosophy. And for criminal justice studies students, law school is the most natural next step.”

Philosophy majors in UD’s Core Program and criminal justice studies majors can take their first year of law classes during their fourth year of college. After that, they can complete law school in the School of Law’s accelerated program.

