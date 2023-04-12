DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton has selected a new provost and executive vice president of academic affairs.

Dr. Darlene Weaver will begin her work at UD July 1 after the retirement of Dr. Paul Benson. She is the first externally hired provost at UD since the position was created and will be the first woman to hold this executive-level leadership role, according to a release from the university.

Weaver is the associate provost for academic affairs at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, a position she’s held since 2019. She is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, Yale University and the University of Chicago, and brings 25 years of experience in Catholic higher education after holding faculty appointments at Georgetown University, Villanova University and Duquesne, the release states.

Weaver said she is deeply honored and excited to be part of the University of Dayton and looks forward to partnering with the talented students, faculty and staff.

“UD’s commitment to being the ‘University for the Common Good’ resonates with my own values and vision for Catholic higher education. I have long admired UD’s excellence, innovation, and integrity, qualities that are evident in the University’s academic programs, student experiences, research profile, community engagement, and its work on diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Weaver said.

“I look forward to working to advance the University’s mission, enhance its strengths, and ensure a vibrant future.”