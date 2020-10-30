UD moves to faster, less invasive COVID-19 test

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton told students Friday it is making a transition to a quicker, less invasive form of COVID-19 testing for our random surveillance and targeted testing, which will provide point-of-care results within 20 minutes and will help reduce the spread of the virus on campus.

UD said it is now using the anterior nasal swab polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in which only the interior of the nose is swabbed. These tests are much less uncomfortable and invasive, according to UD, and still very accurate. UD said it began using the test this week and were able to get individuals who tested positive out of the campus environment and into isolation within 90 minutes of taking the test.

The letter to students said this new testing method has advantages:

The nasal swabs are more comfortable for those being tested and easy to administer

Instead of sending the samples to a lab, the samples will be analyzed on-site, with results available within 20 minutes

The University will be able to move those who test positive immediately to isolation, rather than allowing them to continue to circulate within the campus community until their results are available

Students who are selected for surveillance testing will receive instructions on scheduling an appointment at the time of their notification. In the case of a positive test, students will be allowed to return to their residence to collect essential items before going into isolation.

UD will continue to use nasopharyngeal PCR tests, which require a deep probe into the nasal cavity, at the Student Health Center and Premier After-Hours Urgent Care for individuals with symptoms and as medically warranted in other cases. While this test is also highly reliable, the samples must be sent to a lab for testing and results can be delayed for days, especially when testing demand is high.