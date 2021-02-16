UD Medical Director retiring after 30 year career

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Medical Director of the Student Health Center at the University of Dayton medical director is retiring after a 30-year career.

“We’ve got a great sense of community. People care–truly care about each other,” says Dr. Mary Buchwalder.

She’s led the Student Health Center for the last 17 years.

“It’s been an honor, a privilege, honestly it’s been a very big blessing to be here at UD all of these years,” says Dr. Buchwalder.

Under Dr. Buchwalder, the health center has become what it is today, providing a spectrum of services from mental to physical health. Her biggest challenge came in the last year, leading the university through the pandemic.

“I’ve gotten to work with folks in all different areas of campus to try and make sure we’re as safe as possible and can bring our students back here to be where they want to be studying,” says Buchwalder.

“Her focus has always been on students first, and again her selfless service on the students and her wholistic care that she took for the students,” says Bill Fischer, Vice President for Student Development at UD.

After a long and rewarding career in healthcare, Dr. Buchwalder says she’s ready for the next chapter.

“My husband and I want to ride our bikes across the country. We enjoy spending time– We’ve been to Hawaii a few times and we would like to spend some time there too,” says Buchwalder.

UD hopes to have someone appointed to her role by next school year.