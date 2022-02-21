DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Pride of Dayton Marching Band will be performing in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland.

According to The University of Dayton, the marching band was selected through a competitive process to perform in the 2021 parade, however, it was rescheduled to 2022 due to the pandemic.

“This is an honor that is reserved for a select few bands and an opportunity for our students to shine on the world stage,” said director Kenneth Will.

UD said the parade can be viewed on RTÉ, Ireland’s national public service media, and it will also be streamed live on stpatricksfestival.ie, www.rte.ie as well as Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/prideofdayton.

The band will be performing “Victory,” the university’s fight song, “Beautiful Day” by U2 and traditional Irish folk songs and “Learn to Fly” by the Foo Fighters. In addition to the two-mile parade, the band will perform a concert in the courtyard of Kilkenny Castle, according to UD.

Color Guard Captain Imani Prophet, a chemical engineering major, said the trip is special since her study abroad experience to Ireland was canceled due to the pandemic.

“This trip is giving me a second chance to experience the Irish culture,” she said. “Not many people can say they have performed in another country such as Ireland let alone be a part of a major parade for one of their holidays. I always love when I get a chance to show my talents and hard work to people.”