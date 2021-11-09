DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton notified the campus community of an incident where a man exposed himself to a jogger Tuesday.

The university’s Department of Public Safety said the incident happened on the bike path near Irving Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.

A nonstudent female jogger reported that a male who had been jogging ahead of her on the path exposed himself and engaged in lewd behavior, according to the department. The female jogger ran from the male, who followed her, slapped her buttocks and fled toward Shafor Boulevard.

The male is described as having a smaller athletic build and was wearing black shorts, a burgundy sweatshirt and a white surgical COVID mask.

If you have additional information on the incident, or are aware of similar incidents, contact the Department of Public Safety dispatcher at (937) 229-2121.