DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at the University of Dayton (UD) will now get to choose whether or not they wear a mask.

The university said in a release to faculty, staff and students Monday, February 28 that face coverings are now optional. The decision was made based on the new mask wearing guidelines announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Friday, February 25.

According to the CDC’s website, only counties with high COVID-19 community levels are recommended to wear masks. The majority of counties in the Miami Valley are under a medium transmission level, including Montgomery County.

The university said though there is not a general mask requirement on campus, masks are required in health care and other specialized settings.

UD said it encourages unvaccinated and vulnerable people to continue to wear medical-grade masks. Additionally, people with COVID symptoms should not go to class, should get tested and wear a mask until they get their results.

For more information on the university’s COVID-19 protocols, click here.