DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton (UD) will be joining the U.S. Department of Defense Statement of Support Program.

According to UD, the college will be joining the U.S. Department of Defense Statement of Support Program, which affirms employer support for employees in the National Guard and Reserves.

UD said employers in the program pledge that they will comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. Employers will also provide supervisors will the tools to effectively manage employees serving in the National Guard and Reserves, such as live virtual training.

UD President Eric F. Spina will be signing the pledge on Feb. 12 at the UD men’s basketball game.

“The University of Dayton deeply appreciates what service members bring to our workforce and we are proud to support them and their families,” said Spina.

UD has identified at least 12 of their employees to be in the National Guard or Reserves and has 100 veteran or military-affiliated employees overall said the college.

“The University of Dayton is very supportive of faculty, staff and students who are serving or have served in the military,” said U.S. Army reservist Jennifer Beyers, an assistant director of recruitment and admission at UD. “Because of my experience of attending school while in the Army, I developed a passion for helping veterans and military-affiliated students continue their education. I now have that opportunity in my role at UD to grow our military-affiliated presence on campus and support their education goals.”