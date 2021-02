DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton has added in-person components to spring semester classes Monday.

Undergraduate classes for the spring began remotely from Jan. 19 to 31. The university had said in-person components would begin Feb. 1., if conditions allowed.

A university spokesperson said Monday that almost 70 percent of undergraduate courses have at least some in-person portion each week.

For more information, visit www.udayton.edu.