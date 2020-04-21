UD Human Rights Center says Trump’s proposed immigration ban violates human rights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following a temporary ban on asylum seekers looking to enter the United States last week, President Trump recently tweeted that he plans to expand the ban to include more groups of immigrants.

“In light of the attack from the invisible enemy as well as the need to protect the jobs of our great American citizens. I will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.” @realdonaldtrump

Human rights activists and experts say this is a violation of international human rights for all.

“Asylum seeking is a right. It’s an internationally recognized right for protection and that right continues whether you have an emergency situation or crisis,” said Shelley Inglis, executive director of the University of Dayton Human Rights Center.

So far, the White House has not released the executive order, but they say they plan to have something completed in the next few days.

“[Trump] seems to be saying that economic employment and jobs are a part of the rationale for halting all immigration to the United States,” said Inglis.

“It’s not possible at this point to say exactly what the legal basis is for the order and how it might be challenged,” explained Inglis.

Inglis doesn’t believe that this temporary ban will affect those currently living in the United States and some other groups.

” I did read that the intention is that there will be some forms of exceptions for example for health care workers who are addressing the coronavirus or for farm workers who are critical to food supply chains,” explained Inglis. “If you’re currently in the United States with a visa that allows you to work in the United States and that is valid, that will not be changed by this order”