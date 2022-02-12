DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton is hosting a public celebration for the 150th anniversary of poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Birth, the man UD describes as “a seminal figure in establishing the voices of the Harlem Renaissance.”

At 2:30 on February 12, the ceremony will begin at the Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum with a performance by the Dayton historian and scholar LaVerne Sci and Dunbar-themed music sung by the UD Chorale.

After this, UD said a motorcade will pass the Dunbar graves before events continue in the Sears Recital Hall at 3:15 pm, with free parking available in the C lot. There will be a spoken word recital featuring The University of Dayton English Professor Emeritus, Herbert Woodward Martin as well as the Associate Professor of Music, Minnita Daniel-Cox.

Daniel-Cox has helped promote awareness of Dunbar’s work and received several grants for the university from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the university said.

Her work includes:

Creating a Dunbar Music Archive

Hiring student research assistants to create a database of Dunbar artifacts

Adding to a larger digital archive of Dunbar’s work for scholars

To learn more about the Paul Dunbar Music Archive, click here.