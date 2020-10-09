UD hoping to discourage travel with Spring Break cancellation, other schedule changes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton announced to students, faculty, and staff that they would be making changes to the Spring semester schedule for health and safety reasons. The letter sent out says that these changes were made in hopes of discouraging travel from campus during Spring Break and keep the campus and community safe.

The changes include:

Pushing back the start of the Spring term a week. Classes will resume on Tuesday, January 19. Events related to the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will take place during that week and will be announced later in the Fall.

Cancelling Spring Break and replacing it with two “mini-breaks” on Tuesday, February 23, and Wednesday, April 14. Daytime classes will be cancelled. Graduate classes meeting at 3:35 PM or later, or only once per week will be held as usual

Shortening Easter break. Closing the University on Good Friday; but holding classes on the Thursday before and the Monday after Easter. Events to observe Holy Week and celebrate Easter will be held on campus.

Moving the Stander Symposium to a one-day, virtual event on Thursday, April 22.

The Stander Symposium will be moved

“It’s what the university has to do to keep us safe. There’s nothing I can complain about,” said Catherine, a UD student.

Right now, more than 1,200 UD students and staff have recovered from the coronavirus. Allowing students to travel to different states, or even countries, before returning back to campus could cause another spike in cases.

“It was kind of upsetting but everyone is probably just going to go to beaches and stuff so it will probably be the smart thing to do,” said KinsLeigh, a UD student.

Right now, the campus is on a Level 2- Localized- Green status. However, they are recently reporting an increase in COVID cases in residence halls.

“It’s a little concerning because i felt that the whole first wave we’d be over with it …It’s scary now that it’s coming back up already,” said Kira, a UD student.

The university says it’s also working with the local health department to make a decision on the format of the Spring commencement ceremonies on May 8 and 9. They plan to announce their decision in March.