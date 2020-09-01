UD has largest campus COVID-19 outbreak in Ohio; among largest in Midwest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton has the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any college in Ohio, and is among the highest in the Midwest, according to numbers released from colleges and universities this week.

As of its latest data on Aug. 31, UD has 771 positive cases and had 55 new daily cases.

The University of Iowa – located in Iowa City – has 935 positive cases, the most in the Midwest. The University of Iowa has an enrollment of over 33,000 students while UD’s enrollment is just under 9,000.

Most major universities have built dashboards on their school websites to track COVID-19 activity on campuses.

UD has the worst outbreak of any college in Ohio. Ohio State, with an enrollment of 46,820, is second with 495 reported cases. Miami University has 280 while the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University are currently under 100.

“We have seen many positive signs around student behavior and implemented stricter measures,” university officials told WDTN.com in a statement on Monday. “But we have also increased on-campus testing options for students.”

University of Dayton President Eric Spina said in a letter on Aug. 21 that the lack of safety measures and social distancing by students when they arrived back on campus was one of the reasons for the outbreak.

“Students whose behavior violated our safety measures have moved us one step closer to studying remotely for the fall semester,” Spina wrote.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers at UD, visit the university’s website.