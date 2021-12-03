DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton said it will pause its COVID-19 vaccine requirement after a federal court ruling.

The University sent a letter to faculty, staff and students saying it will continue to encourage vaccinations, but the requirement will be paused. You can read the letter here:

Dear faculty, staff and students,



The University of Dayton will continue to encourage all employees and students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but, due to a federal court ruling, will pause efforts to require employees to be vaccinated or exempted for medical or religious reasons.



A federal court on Nov. 30 issued a ruling that suspends the requirement that applies to federal contractors in Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. With this development, the University will pause any enforcement action against employees, including student employees, who work in these states and who have not complied with the requirement to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 or to have requested an exemption to maintain their employment status.



We want to thank all of our students, faculty and staff who have complied already. Through your efforts and the federal vaccination mandate, we have achieved a high vaccination rate. This has helped reduce the spread of the virus on campus and allowed for in-person education and research to continue throughout the semester without major disruption.



The requirement has been effective in boosting the already-high vaccination rate on campus. As of Dec. 1, 96% of all UD employees had complied with the federal contractor mandate to be fully vaccinated or exempted.



The University will continue to monitor the state of the pandemic on campus and in the community as well as developments in federal and state requirements, and also will continue to regularly consult with public health officials and our medical panel. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, our protocols and requirements are subject to change depending on conditions on campus or in our community, and government requirements.



Thank you again to all of those who have been vaccinated and continue to mask up — you are making a difference!



The Path Forward Team